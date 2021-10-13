Cowen Begins Coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $109.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.