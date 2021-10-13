CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of CP ALL Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

CPPCY stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. CP ALL Public has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51.

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.