Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.43.

Shares of BAP opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 96.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

