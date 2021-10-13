Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.43

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 226,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.