Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,204. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

