Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROMF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CROMF opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

