CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $13.51 on Wednesday, hitting $266.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,311. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.53 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,090 shares of company stock valued at $81,409,403 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

