CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of CURI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 205,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.51. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

