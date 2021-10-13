CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

CVR Energy stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after buying an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 185,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

