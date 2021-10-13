Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.69. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

