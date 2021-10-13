Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

