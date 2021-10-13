Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

LYB opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

