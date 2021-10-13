Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $469,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,792 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $16,994,846. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $158.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.49. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.05 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

