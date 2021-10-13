Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,582 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 379.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 95.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $265.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.24. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

