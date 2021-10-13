Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 12,000 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

