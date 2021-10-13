Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 9,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 23.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total value of $558,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,402 shares of company stock worth $61,443,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $326.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.60 and a 200-day moving average of $353.28. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.82 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.00.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

