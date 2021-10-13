Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 72,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

