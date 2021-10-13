Daimler’s (DDAIF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Cheuvreux raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Daimler will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

