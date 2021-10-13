Daimler’s (DDAIF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Cheuvreux raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.