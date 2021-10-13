Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

