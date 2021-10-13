Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 8.7%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.71 and last traded at $60.89. Approximately 16,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,640,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,784,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,269,000 after purchasing an additional 634,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

