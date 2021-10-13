Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $151.88

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $151.88 and last traded at $151.58, with a volume of 60300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.59.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $45,149,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total transaction of $826,875.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,260,491 shares of company stock worth $304,463,465. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Datadog by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

