Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

