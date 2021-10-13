Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

