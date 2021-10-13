Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ DH opened at $39.10 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.