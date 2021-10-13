Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.