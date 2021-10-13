Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.39% of Delek US worth $150,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Delek US by 28.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 93,906 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth about $229,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of DK opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.05. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

