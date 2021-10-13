Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

