Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 1,653.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nikola were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKLA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nikola by 786.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Nikola by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nikola alerts:

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NKLA. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.