Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,807 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Shares of CBRL opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

