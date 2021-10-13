Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Outfront Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.92. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

