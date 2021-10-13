Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Neenah worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Neenah by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,013,000 after buying an additional 122,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neenah by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Neenah by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Neenah by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NP opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $837.59 million, a P/E ratio of -225.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

