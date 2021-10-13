Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

