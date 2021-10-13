Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,186 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,649,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,682,000. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,532,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,957,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.