Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DLAKY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HSBC started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. AlphaValue cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,769. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

