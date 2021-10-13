Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $3.45

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00006140 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $97,158.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $223.65 or 0.00397539 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.