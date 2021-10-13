Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) vs. Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) Critical Survey

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Devon Energy alerts:

86.4% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Devon Energy and Triangle Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 2 17 1 2.95 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy currently has a consensus target price of $32.34, indicating a potential downside of 17.60%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 4.21% 11.95% 4.56% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $4.83 billion 5.50 -$2.68 billion ($0.09) -436.11 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triangle Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.