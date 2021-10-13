DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $272.37

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.37 ($3.56) and traded as low as GBX 258.60 ($3.38). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 44,511 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 272.37. The stock has a market cap of £684.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

