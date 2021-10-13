Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Up 309.2% in September

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 309.2% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Diamondhead Casino stock remained flat at $$0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Diamondhead Casino has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.49.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.