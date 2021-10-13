Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Up 309.2% in September

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 309.2% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Diamondhead Casino stock remained flat at $$0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Diamondhead Casino has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

Diamondhead Casino Corp. engages in the ownership of an undeveloped property intended for a casino project. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities on the property unilaterally or in conjunction with one or more joint venture partners. The company was founded on November 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

