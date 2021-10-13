DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Trading Down 4.3%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.65. 111,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,903,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.28.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 101,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,398 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $987,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

