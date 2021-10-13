DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,697,552.70 in Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Landmark Dividend Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 1,350 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,275.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $13,046,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

