Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 435.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $72,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $625,219.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

