Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $85,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,736 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,948,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $171.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

