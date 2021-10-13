Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $88,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,128,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 650,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,275,000 after acquiring an additional 288,386 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,073,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

AU stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.04%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.