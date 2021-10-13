Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $90.52 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $90,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $30,909,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $29,171,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,564,000 after purchasing an additional 155,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

