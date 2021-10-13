Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $91.32 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Cable One worth $91,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,729.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,960.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,874.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,176.86.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.