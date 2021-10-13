Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,967 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.87% of TriNet Group worth $89,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 123.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 275,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $334,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 138.4% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $344,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET stock opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.60 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $40,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $303,493.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,040.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $15,174,190. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

