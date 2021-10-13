Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,877 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 518,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,877 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $84,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.22.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

