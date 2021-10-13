Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 25th (NYSEARCA:DRV)

Shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

NYSEARCA:DRV opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

