Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Discovery by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,122,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.