Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.17. 2,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,132. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.17 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,197 shares of company stock worth $18,870,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.