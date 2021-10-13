Donut Reaches One Day Volume of $4,735.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Donut has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Donut has a market cap of $907,998.79 and $4,735.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00062557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00122989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,356.37 or 1.00157633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.35 or 0.06176462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

